Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1825

Golden coins

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1825 IB Small head
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1825 IB Small head
25 Zlotych 1825 IB Small head
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 33

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1825 IB Small head
Reverse 1 Zloty 1825 IB Small head
1 Zloty 1825 IB Small head
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 10 Groszy 1825 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1825 IB
10 Groszy 1825 IB
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1825 IB
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1825 IB
10 Zlotych 1825 IB
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 2 Zlote 1825 IB Small head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1825 IB Small head
2 Zlote 1825 IB Small head
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse 5 Groszy 1825 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1825 IB
5 Groszy 1825 IB
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 20

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1825 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1825 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1825 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 1 Grosz 1825 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1825 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1825 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 4
