1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1825 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (2)