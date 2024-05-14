Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1825 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1825 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1825 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search