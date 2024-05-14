Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1825 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1825 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
