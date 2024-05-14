1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1825 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (7) VF (18) F (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) BN (1) Service GCN (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (10)