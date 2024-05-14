Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,107,961

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1825 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF30 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1825 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

