Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1825 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1825 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF30 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1825 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
