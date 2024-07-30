Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,91 g
- Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,155
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1825 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5266 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
15550 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
8562 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
