Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,155

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1825 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5266 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (7)
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
15550 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
8562 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1825 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1825 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 25 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search