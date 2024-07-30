25 Zlotych 1825 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1825 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5266 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

