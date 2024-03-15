Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1825 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1825 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1825 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 349,978

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1825 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Poland 5 Groszy 1825 IB at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1825 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search