5 Groszy 1825 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 349,978
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1825 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
