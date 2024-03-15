5 Groszy 1825 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1825 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) VF (8) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) AU55 (1) VF20 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)