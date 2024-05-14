Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 84,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1825 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numision (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1825 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search