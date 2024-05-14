1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1825 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

