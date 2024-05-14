Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 84,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1825 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numision (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1825 IB "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1825 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1825 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search