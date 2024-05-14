Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1825 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1825 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1825 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 750,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1825 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1825 IB at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

