Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1825 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 750,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1825 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search