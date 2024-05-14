10 Groszy 1825 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1825 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

