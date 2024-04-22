Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1825 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1825 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Zlotych 1825 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 39,2 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1825 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 920 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3463 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3825 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Künker - June 18, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1825 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1825 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search