10 Zlotych 1825 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 39,2 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1825 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 920 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3463 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3825 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
