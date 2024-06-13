Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,392,549
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1816 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (9)
- Marciniak (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (15)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stare Monety (5)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (21)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (12)
- Wu-eL (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1816 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
