2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1816 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

