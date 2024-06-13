Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,392,549

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1816 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • GGN (7)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (12)
  • Wu-eL (2)
  • Знак (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1816 IB "Large head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1816 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

