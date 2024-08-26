Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1816

Coins of Grand Duchy of Posen

Obverse 3 Grosze 1816 A Grand Duchy of Posen
Reverse 3 Grosze 1816 A Grand Duchy of Posen
3 Grosze 1816 A Grand Duchy of Posen
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Grosze 1816 B Grand Duchy of Posen
Reverse 3 Grosze 1816 B Grand Duchy of Posen
3 Grosze 1816 B Grand Duchy of Posen
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse 1 Grosz 1816 A Grand Duchy of Posen
Reverse 1 Grosz 1816 A Grand Duchy of Posen
1 Grosz 1816 A Grand Duchy of Posen
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 103
Obverse 1 Grosz 1816 B Grand Duchy of Posen
Reverse 1 Grosz 1816 B Grand Duchy of Posen
1 Grosz 1816 B Grand Duchy of Posen
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 42

Silver coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1816 IB
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1816 IB
5 Zlotych 1816 IB
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 135
Obverse 10 Groszy 1816 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1816 IB
10 Groszy 1816 IB
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2 Zlote 1816 IB Large head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1816 IB Large head
2 Zlote 1816 IB Large head
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 147
Obverse 5 Groszy 1816 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1816 IB
5 Groszy 1816 IB
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 71

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1816 IB Short tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1816 IB Short tail
3 Grosze 1816 IB Short tail Restrike
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Grosz 1816 IB Short tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1816 IB Short tail
1 Grosz 1816 IB Short tail
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1 Grosz 1816 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1816 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1816 IB Long tail Restrike
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search