Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1816 IB "Short tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1816 IB "Short tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1816 IB "Short tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,57 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1816 "Short tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5144 $
Price in auction currency 4750 EUR
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1816 "Short tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

