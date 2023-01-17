3 Grosze 1816 IB "Short tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1816 "Short tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2)