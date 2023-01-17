Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1816 IB "Short tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,57 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1816 "Short tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5144 $
Price in auction currency 4750 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
