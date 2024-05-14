Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1816 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 750,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1816 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6184 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
