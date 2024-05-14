Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1816 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1816 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1816 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 750,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1816 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6184 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1816 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search