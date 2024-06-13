Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,900. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Stare Monety (8)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search