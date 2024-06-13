Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,900. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

