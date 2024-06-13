1 Grosz 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,900. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

