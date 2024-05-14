Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1816 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,59 g
- Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 971,230
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1816 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4432 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (14)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (5)
- GGN (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Holmasto (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (13)
- Niemczyk (18)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (25)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search