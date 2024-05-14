5 Zlotych 1816 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1816 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4432 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (18) XF (29) VF (49) F (24) G (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) AU58 (10) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (13) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (2)

BAC (14)

Busso Peus (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (5)

GGN (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Holmasto (2)

iNumis (1)

Künker (5)

Marciniak (13)

Niemczyk (18)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (4)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RND (2)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

SINCONA (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (25)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (5)