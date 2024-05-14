Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1816 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1816 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1816 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 971,230

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1816 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4432 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (14)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • GGN (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Niemczyk (18)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (25)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1816 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search