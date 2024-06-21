1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (4) XF (17) VF (67) F (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) DETAILS (1) BN (6) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (5)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (2)

Grün (1)

Höhn (1)

Karbownik (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (3)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (5)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (22)

Tempus (2)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (12)

WDA - MiM (11)

Wójcicki (10)