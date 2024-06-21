Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
