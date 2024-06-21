Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numis Poland - January 25, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numis Poland - January 25, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

