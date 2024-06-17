Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,873,070
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1816 "Short tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Marciniak (9)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Stare Monety (4)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1816 "Short tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search