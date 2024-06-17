Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,873,070

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1816 "Short tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1816 "Short tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

