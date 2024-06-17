1 Grosz 1816 IB "Short tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1816 "Short tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

