Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1816 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1816 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1816 IB "Long tail" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1816 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
