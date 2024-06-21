Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (8)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (11)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (11)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search