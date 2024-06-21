3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (20) VF (45) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

