Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 B "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

