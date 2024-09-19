3 Grosze 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition PROOF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)