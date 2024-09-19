Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Poland 3 Grosze 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 3 Grosze 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Prussian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1816 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
