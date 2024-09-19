Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1816 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1816 "Grand Duchy of Posen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search