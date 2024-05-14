Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1816 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1816 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1816 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,700,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1816 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,750. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1816 IB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
