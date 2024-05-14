Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 445,891
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1823 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- COINSNET (7)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1823 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
