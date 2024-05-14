Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 445,891

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1823 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1823 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1823 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search