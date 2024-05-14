2 Zlote 1823 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1823 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

