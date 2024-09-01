Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1823

Golden coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1823 IB Small head
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1823 IB Small head
50 Zlotych 1823 IB Small head
Average price 98000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 25 Zlotych 1823 IB Small head
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1823 IB Small head
25 Zlotych 1823 IB Small head
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 8

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1823 IB Small head
Reverse 1 Zloty 1823 IB Small head
1 Zloty 1823 IB Small head
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 10 Groszy 1823 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1823 IB
10 Groszy 1823 IB
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1823 IB
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1823 IB
10 Zlotych 1823 IB
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 137
Obverse 2 Zlote 1823 IB Small head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1823 IB Small head
2 Zlote 1823 IB Small head
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 5 Groszy 1823 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1823 IB
5 Groszy 1823 IB
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 28

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1823 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1823 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1823 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 1 Grosz 1823 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1823 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1823 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 930 $
Sales
0 7
