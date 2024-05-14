Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1823 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1823 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5073 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
