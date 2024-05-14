Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1823 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1823 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1823 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 262,177

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1823 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5073 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

