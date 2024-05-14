Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5,046,096
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1823 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3184 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numision (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1823 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
