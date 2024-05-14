Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,046,096

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1823 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3184 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VG10 ECC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1823 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

