Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1823 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1823 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1823 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,098,041

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1823 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1823 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

