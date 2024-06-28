Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1823 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,098,041
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1823 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search