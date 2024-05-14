Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1823 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
931 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1823 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

