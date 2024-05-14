Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1823 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1823 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
931 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1823 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
