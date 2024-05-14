Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 52,369
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1823 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WAG (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1823 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search