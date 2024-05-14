Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 52,369

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1823 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.

Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1823 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

