1 Zloty 1823 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1823 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.

