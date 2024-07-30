Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,91 g
- Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 479
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1823 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
24626 $
Price in auction currency 110000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
15142 $
Price in auction currency 58000 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1823 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search