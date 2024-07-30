25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1823 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) VF25 (3) Service NGC (7)