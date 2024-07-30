Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 479

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1823 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
24626 $
Price in auction currency 110000 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
15142 $
Price in auction currency 58000 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Poland 25 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1823 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1823 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 25 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search