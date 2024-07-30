Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9,81 g
- Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
- Diameter 23,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 181
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1823 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 100,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
67791 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
157212 $
Price in auction currency 100000 GBP
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
