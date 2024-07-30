Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 50 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9,81 g
  • Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
  • Diameter 23,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 181

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1823 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 100,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
67791 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
Poland 50 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
157212 $
Price in auction currency 100000 GBP
Poland 50 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1823 IB "Small head" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1823 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

