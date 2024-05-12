10 Zlotych 1823 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1823 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the RND auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AU (22) XF (56) VF (43) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) XF45 (5) XF40 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (19) PCGS (2) RNGA (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

