Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1823 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1823 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Zlotych 1823 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 39,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,124

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1823 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the RND auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
5374 $
Price in auction currency 479667 RUB
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4207 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1823 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

