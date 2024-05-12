Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1823 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 39,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,124
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1823 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the RND auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- GGN (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (7)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Inasta (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (12)
- Marciniak (6)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (12)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (36)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
5374 $
Price in auction currency 479667 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4207 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search