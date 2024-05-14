Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1832 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1832 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 30,450

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1832 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 3 Grosze 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1832 KG at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1832 KG at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1832 KG at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1832 KG at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

