Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 30,450
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1832 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search