3 Grosze 1832 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1832 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition VF (4) F (3) VG (1)