Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ. St. George without cloak (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: St. George without cloak
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 48,900
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 with mark НГ. St. George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (4)
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Empire (13)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (7)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Rare Coins (20)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (8)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3295 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search