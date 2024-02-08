Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ. St. George without cloak (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: St. George without cloak

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ St. George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ St. George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 48,900

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 with mark НГ. St. George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Empire (13)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Rare Coins (20)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3295 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1832 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search