Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1832 KG. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

