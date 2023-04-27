Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ. St. George in cloak (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: St. George in cloak
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 with mark НГ. St. George in cloak. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- RND (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
3700 $
Price in auction currency 3700 USD
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
