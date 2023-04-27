Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ. St. George in cloak (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: St. George in cloak

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ St. George in cloak - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ St. George in cloak - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 with mark НГ. St. George in cloak. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • RND (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
3700 $
Price in auction currency 3700 USD
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

