15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 НГ. St. George in cloak (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832 with mark НГ. St. George in cloak. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

