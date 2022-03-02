Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1832 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1832 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
