Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1832 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1832 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1832 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 30,450

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1832 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

  • Künker (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1832 FH at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1832 FH at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1832 FH at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
