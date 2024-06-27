Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1832 KG. Small head (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Small head
Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 727,205
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1832 with mark KG. Small head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (9)
- Denga1700 (1)
- GGN (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (6)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (17)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- WCN (25)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (9)
- Wu-eL (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search