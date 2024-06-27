Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1832 KG. Small head (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Small head

Obverse 1 Zloty 1832 KG Small head - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1832 KG Small head - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 727,205

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1832 with mark KG. Small head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1832 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

