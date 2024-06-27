1 Zloty 1832 KG. Small head (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1832 with mark KG. Small head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (18) XF (30) VF (68) F (8) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF20 (3) Service NGC (11) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (4)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (9)

Denga1700 (1)

GGN (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (3)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (6)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (17)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (7)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (1)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (4)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

WCN (25)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (9)

Wu-eL (1)

Знак (1)