Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs bent (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Eagle's legs bent

Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" Eagle's legs bent - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" Eagle's legs bent - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,57 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,111,774

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Eagle's legs bent. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
715 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

