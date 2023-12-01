3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs bent (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Eagle's legs bent. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

