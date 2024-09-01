Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1831

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG
Reverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG
10 Groszy 1831 KG
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG
5 Zlotych 1831 KG
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG
Reverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG
1 Zloty 1831 KG Big head
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG
Reverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG
1 Zloty 1831 KG Small head
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Groszy 1831 KG
Reverse 5 Groszy 1831 KG
5 Groszy 1831 KG
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 FH
3 Grosze 1831 FH
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG
3 Grosze 1831 KG
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG
3 Grosze 1831 KG Restrike
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1831 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1831 KG
1 Grosz 1831 KG
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Grosz 1831 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1831 KG
1 Grosz 1831 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0

Coins of the Polish Uprising of 1831

Obverse Ducat 1831 November Uprising
Reverse Ducat 1831 November Uprising
Ducat 1831 November Uprising
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 416
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising
5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 502
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising
5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising Without line in 211 / 625
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising
2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 633
Obverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising
2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising Error "ZLOTE"
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising
10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising Eagle's legs bent
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 277
Obverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising
10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising Eagle's legs straight
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 112
Obverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG Pattern November Uprising
Reverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG Pattern November Uprising
10 Groszy 1831 KG Pattern November Uprising Ring of dots
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising
3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising Eagle's legs bent
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising
3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising Eagle's legs straight
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 411
