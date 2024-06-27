Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs straight (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Eagle's legs straight
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,57 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Eagle's legs straight. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1065 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 710 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
