3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs straight (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Eagle's legs straight. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1065 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

