Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs straight (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Eagle's legs straight

Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" Eagle's legs straight - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" Eagle's legs straight - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,57 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (411) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Eagle's legs straight. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1065 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Bereska (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (16)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
  • Empire (5)
  • GGN (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Janas (2)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (52)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (47)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (7)
  • Numimarket (20)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (42)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stare Monety (11)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Tempus (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WCN (71)
  • WDA - MiM (16)
  • Wójcicki (41)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 710 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1831 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search