2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising". Error "ZLOTE" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Error "ZLOTE". This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8446 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

