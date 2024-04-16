Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising". Error "ZLOTE" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Error "ZLOTE"

Obverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" Error "ZLOTE" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" Error "ZLOTE" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Error "ZLOTE". This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8446 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1974 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
944 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

