2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising". Error "ZLOTE" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Error "ZLOTE"
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Error "ZLOTE". This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8446 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1974 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
944 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
