5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

