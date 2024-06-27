Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 31,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 22,571

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (502) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
908 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

