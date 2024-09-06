Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1831 KG. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1831 with mark KG. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

