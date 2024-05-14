Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1831 KG. Big head (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Big head

Obverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG Big head - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG Big head - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 385,236

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1831 with mark KG. Big head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

