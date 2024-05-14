1 Zloty 1831 KG. Big head (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1831 with mark KG. Big head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

