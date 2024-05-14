Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1831 KG. Big head (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Big head
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 385,236
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1831 with mark KG. Big head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Monety i Medale (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (7)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search