3 Grosze 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1831 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (6) VF (18) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) AU58 (1) VF30 (1) SP62 (1) BN (4) Service PCGS (4) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

COINSNET (3)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RND (2)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (3)

Знак (1)