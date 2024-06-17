Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1831 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 9250 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
