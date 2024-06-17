Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 429,369

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1831 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 9250 RUB
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Numis Poland - February 24, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Numis Poland - February 24, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1831 KG at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search