1 Grosz 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1831 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (3) VF (3) F (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) VF30 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)