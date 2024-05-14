Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,776,820
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1831 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (4)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
