Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1831 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1831 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,776,820

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1831 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1831 KG at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1831 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1831 KG at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1831 KG at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

