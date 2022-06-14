Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1831 KG. Small head (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Small head

Obverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG Small head - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG Small head - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Tempus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 385,236

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1831 with mark KG. Small head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 54,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Tempus (1)
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Numis Poland - June 14, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Numis Poland - June 14, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1831 KG at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1831 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search