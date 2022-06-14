1 Zloty 1831 KG. Small head (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1831 with mark KG. Small head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 54,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1)