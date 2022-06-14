Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1831 KG. Small head (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Small head
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 385,236
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1831 with mark KG. Small head. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 54,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2021.
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
