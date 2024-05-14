Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4,527,861

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1831 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,270. Bidding took place June 21, 2019.

Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

