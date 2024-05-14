Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 4,527,861
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1831 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,270. Bidding took place June 21, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
