Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,983)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1103 oz) 3,4307 g
- Diameter 24,4 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 163,205
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1831 "November Uprising". This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 41,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2104 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2495 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 20
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
