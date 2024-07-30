Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,983)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1103 oz) 3,4307 g
  • Diameter 24,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 163,205

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (416)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1831 "November Uprising". This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 41,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2104 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2495 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Hess Divo - December 13, 2023
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF40 GCN
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

