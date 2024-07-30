Ducat 1831 "November Uprising" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1831 "November Uprising". This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 41,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

