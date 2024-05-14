Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1831 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1831 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 359,326

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1831 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1831 KG at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

