Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 359,326
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1831 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numimarket (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search