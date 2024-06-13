Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,59 g
- Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,003,678
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1831 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
