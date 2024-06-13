5 Zlotych 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1831 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (8) XF (26) VF (26) F (5) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (4) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) ННР (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (2)

Heritage (1)

Holmasto (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (7)

NIKO (5)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (2)

RND (2)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

WCN (11)

WDA - MiM (4)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (2)

Знак (1)