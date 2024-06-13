Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1831 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,003,678

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1831 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 326 EUR
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1831 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search